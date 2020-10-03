Scott Disick spotted on ‘date’ with model Bella Banos – following split from Sofia Richie

The rumoured couple have been reportedly seeing each other for a few weeks

Scott Disick spotted on ‘date’ with model Bella Banos – following split...

Scott Disick has been spotted on a “date” with model Bella Banos, following his split from Sofia Richie.

Scott and Sofia officially split in May after three years of dating, with recent reports suggesting that the pair were “no longer speaking” – after reconciling briefly in July.

On Thursday, Scott was papped with 24-year-old Bella as they left the restaurant Nobu in Malibu – with an insider telling E!News that he was enjoying being in the “dating game again”.

“They have hung out a few times now in the last couple weeks and have been quietly seeing each other,” the source told the publication.

“It’s been a fun distraction for Scott and he feels good to be out in the dating game again.

“Scott doesn’t want anything serious, but they are having fun. He likes Bella’s energy and thinks she has a great personality.”

They added: “He definitely won’t be committing to anyone, anytime soon.”

“Scott has been in a really good place focusing on his kids and things are great between him and Kourtney [Kardashian] and he wants to keep it this way.”

In August, a source confirmed to the publication that Scott and Sofia were “broken up for good”.

“They have been off and on for two months,” they shared, “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” the source continued.

“He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses.”

“Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn’t see them getting back together again in the future.”

