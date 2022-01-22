Scott Disick spotted on another dinner date with Brooklyn Beckham’s ex

Scott Disick has been spotted on another dinner date with Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend Hana Cross.

Two months after they were papped at Nobu in Malibu, the pair returned to the celeb hotspot for another outing on Thursday night.

In photos published by E! News, the 38-year-old reality star was papped leaving the popular restaurant with the 24-year-old model.

Back in November, a source told E! that Scott was “having fun with Hana” following his split from Amelia Hamlin in September.

The model famously dated Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, for almost a year before they split in 2019.

Brooklyn is now engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz, who he proposed to in July 2020.

Scott’s dinner date with Hana comes just weeks after PEOPLE magazine reported that he’s “still so upset” over his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the KUWTK star in October, and at the time it was reported that Scott was “beside himself” over their engagement.

The 38-year-old dated the eldest Kardashian sister from 2006 to 2015, and the former couple share three children together – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

A source told the outlet: “He’s been doing the best he can but it’s been a very difficult time for him. He’s looking for support right now.”