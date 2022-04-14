Scott Disick reveals how he really feels about Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker

Scott Disick has revealed how he really feels about Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker.

The Talentless founder dated the eldest Kardashian sister on-and-off for almost 10 years, before they split for good in 2015.

During the first episode of the Kardashians new reality show, Scott admitted he’s lost Kourtney as a “best friend” since she started dating the Blink-182 drummer.

Speaking to Kourtney’s sister Khloe, Scott said: “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

“I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, ‘Don’t worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out.’ And, ‘You’ll get back together one day.'”

“So my foot was always halfway in the door.”

However, the 38-year-old confessed he’s still struggling with feeling “left out” by the rest of the family, after he wasn’t invited to a family barbecue.

“Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don’t have another family to go to,” he explained.

“I’d rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all.”

During a confessional, Scott said: “It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend.”

“Now we’re really just more co-parenters. I’d say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

Despite his feelings, the 38-year-old said he just wants the mother of his children to be happy.

The former couple share three kids together – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Scott added: “I understand what the bigger picture is. She’s in a real thing and I believe that’s true.”

The Kardashians new reality show is now streaming on Disney+ in Ireland.