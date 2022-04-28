Scott Disick reveals his kids were ‘upset’ after Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick has revealed his kids were “upset” after Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the reality star on a beach in Santa Barbara in October 2021, after less than a year of dating.

In a preview clip for next week’s episode of The Kardashians, Scott questioned why his and Kourtney’s three children weren’t invited to the proposal.

In the teaser, Kourtney’s sister Khloe is seen at Scott’s house, where she asks him how the kids felt about their mom getting engaged.

Scott replies: “They were upset. They didn’t understand why they weren’t there.”

“Hopefully they’re invited to the wedding. Am I invited to the wedding?” he asks, before Khloe responds, “I don’t know.”

Scott and Kourtney dated on-and-off from 2005 to 2015.

During this time they welcomed three kids together – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

The next episode of The Kardashians, which airs on Disney+ every Thursday in Ireland, will document the moment Travis proposed to Kourtney last October.