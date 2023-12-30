Scott Disick reunites with infamous ex who sparked his split from Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick has reunited with his infamous ex Chloe Bartoli, the long rumoured cause of his final split from Kourtney Kardashian.

The 40-year-old was papped on a beach in St. Barts with the celebrity stylist this week, sparking speculation they’ve rekindled their romance.

According to reports, Scott and Chloe briefly dated back in 2006 before things got serious between him and Kourtney.

As we all know, Scott and Kourtney went on to have an on-off romance for almost ten years, and welcomed three children together – Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9.

But just months after Kourtney gave birth to their third child, Scott was caught canoodling with Chloe in Monte Carlo.

The now infamous paparazzi photos showed the pair cuddling on a lounge chair, rubbing sunscreen on each other’s backs, and feeding each other pasta.

The photos left Kourtney furious, and the pair called it quits for good shortly after.

While fans held out hope for the couple to reunite, both stars have moved on.

Scott famously dated Sofia Richie from 2017 to 2020, before he struck up a romance with Amelia Gray Hamlin from October 2020 to September 2021.

Meanwhile, Kourtney is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky, in November.