Scott Disick reacts to his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie’s engagement

Scott Disick has reacted to his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie’s engagement.

The 23-year-old model announced her engagement to Elliot Grainge on Wednesday night, after one year of dating.

Hours after Sofia shared the happy news on Instagram, Scott posted a photo of himself on a speedboat in Miami, alongside the caption: “In the 305 just call me good luck chuck.”

Scott’s caption references the 2007 film Good Luck Chuck, in which a man named Charlie (played by Dane Cook) discovers his ex-girlfriends all find true love after dating him.

The reality star’s fans picked up on the reference, and took to the comment section to applaud his hilarious caption.

One fan wrote: “Scott you are too funny at least you’re able to make a joke out of all of this😂😂.”

Another commented: “There’s the Scott Disick we all know and love.”

The 38-year-old famously dated Sofia for three years, before they split for good in August 2020.

It’s understood Scott’s close relationship with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, who he shares three kids with, caused a lot of tension between them.

But since then, Kourtney has moved on with Travis Barker, who proposed to her in October 2021 after less than a year together.

Meanwhile, Scott is currently dating Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson, who he brought to the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians earlier this month.

A source close to Scott has told E! News that the 38-year-old is “very serious” about Rebecca.

The insider said: “He cut all ties with other women he was seeing and talking to, to focus on his relationship with Rebecca. He really likes her and wants a long term girlfriend.”

Seeing his ex Kourtney Kardashian move on with Travis Barker has pushed Scott to settle down, according to the source.

“Scott seeing Kourtney so happy in a relationship was a turning point for him,” the insider continued.

“He wants the same and wants to settle down.”