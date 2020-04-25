Scott Disick raises eyebrows by ‘liking’ throwback snap of him kissing ex Kourtney Kardashian

Fans are still holding out hope that they'll get back together

Scott Disick raises eyebrows by ‘liking’ throwback snap of him kissing ex...

Scott Disick has raised eyebrows by ‘liking’ a throwback snap of him kissing his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Three days ago, the reality star ‘liked’ a photo of him passionately kissing his ex-girlfriend, which was posted by a Kourtney Kardashian fan account on Instagram.

The old photo was taken in Miami back in 2012, five years before they called it quits in 2017.

The former couple were in an on-and-off relationship for 12 years, and share three children together – Mason, 10, and Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

Although it’s been years since they split, fans are still holding out hope that Kourtney and Scott will get back together.

However, both stars have moved on with other people since their split in 2017.

Scott, 36, is currently dating 21-year-old Sofia Richie.

Meanwhile, Kourtney, 41, has been dating 26-year-old Younes Bendjima on-and-off over the past two years.

