Scott Disick pokes fun at reunion rumours by leaving flirty message on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram

Rumours are rife the former couple have rekindled their romance

Scott Disick pokes fun at reunion rumours by leaving flirty message on...

Scott Disick has poked fun at rumours he’s rekindled his romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

Fans went wild last week when they noticed Kourtney was wearing a shirt belonging to her ex-boyfriend while on a trip to Wyoming.

In a photo posted on Instagram, the mother-of-three posed in the same shirt Scott was papped wearing back in 2017.

Last night, Kourtney posted more photos from the trip on Instagram.

And in the snaps, the reality star posed in white knee-high boots, and a yellow flannel shirt.

Poking fun at the speculation surrounding her wearing his clothing, Scott commented under Kourtney’s post: “Cute shirt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Jun 22, 2020 at 1:11pm PDT

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement at the possibility of the former couple rekindling their 9-year-relationship.

The reality stars previously dated from 2006 – 2015, and they share three kids together – Mason (10), Penelope (7) and Reign (5).

Speculation that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back together. He has proved himself to be a top father and I honestly want these two to get back together so badly! Please be true — alexx (@AlexxEngland) June 19, 2020

I'm still betting that in the end, Scott Disick is really gonna end up marrying Kourtney Kardashian. — Alphina (@maleedus) June 22, 2020

Irrelevant but Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are discussing starting over. 2020 might not be a total loss after all. — rasheenrhospam♐️🐾🦥 (@rasheenrho93) June 19, 2020

The news comes after Kourtney posted a sweet Father’s Day tribute to Scott on Instagram over the weekend.

It’s understood the reality star has been supporting Scott following his recent stint in rehab.

