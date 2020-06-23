Home Top Story Scott Disick pokes fun at reunion rumours by leaving flirty message on...

Scott Disick pokes fun at reunion rumours by leaving flirty message on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram

Rumours are rife the former couple have rekindled their romance

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
INSTAGRAM

Scott Disick has poked fun at rumours he’s rekindled his romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

Fans went wild last week when they noticed Kourtney was wearing a shirt belonging to her ex-boyfriend while on a trip to Wyoming. 

In a photo posted on Instagram, the mother-of-three posed in the same shirt Scott was papped wearing back in 2017.

View this post on Instagram

mornin’ 🍼

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Last night, Kourtney posted more photos from the trip on Instagram.

And in the snaps, the reality star posed in white knee-high boots, and a yellow flannel shirt.

Poking fun at the speculation surrounding her wearing his clothing, Scott commented under Kourtney’s post: “Cute shirt.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement at the possibility of the former couple rekindling their 9-year-relationship.

The reality stars previously dated from 2006 – 2015, and they share three kids together – Mason (10), Penelope (7) and Reign (5).

The news comes after Kourtney posted a sweet Father’s Day tribute to Scott on Instagram over the weekend.

It’s understood the reality star has been supporting Scott following his recent stint in rehab. 

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On this week’s episode of #GossChats @itsalirose chats to @aoife_walsh_x The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, be apart from her fiancé and the lessons she has learned during lockdown. #GossChats is sponsored by @haus_of_jejuve

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR