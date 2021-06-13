Home Top Story Scott Disick packs on the PDA with Amelia Hamlin as she celebrates...

Scott Disick packs on the PDA with Amelia Hamlin as she celebrates 20th birthday

The reality star surprised his girlfriend with a stunning gift

Sophie Clarke
Scott Disick has packed on the PDA with his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin as she celebrated her birthday.

The model turns 20 today, and took to her Instagram Stories to share photos and videos from her party.

In one sweet clip, Amelia becomes emotional after receiving a stunning diamond necklace from her reality star beau – before leaning in to kiss him.

The couple were first linked in October last year, before confirming their romance on Valentine’s Day with an Instagram post.

Marking Scott’s 38th birthday last month, Amelia shared a series of rare snaps with the KUWTK star.

She captioned the post: “happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better.”

