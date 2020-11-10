Scott Disick ‘not interested in dating anyone’ – amid calls for him to rekindle romance with Kourtney Kardashian

The former couple are said to be "closer than ever"

Scott Disick isn’t “interested in dating anyone right now”, amid calls for him to rekindle his romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

Over the weekend, the reality star was spotted out for dinner with model Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Despite sparking romance rumours with Amelia, an insider has told PEOPLE magazine that Scott is “single”.

The source said: “Scott is single, having fun and enjoying life. He is doing well and staying healthy. He is not partying.”

“He hangs out with friends, including girls. He is not interested in dating anyone right now though,” the insider added.

The news comes after fans begged Scott to get back with Kourtney Kardashian last month, after the former couple shared sweet snaps from Kim Kardashian’s recent birthday trip.

The reality stars first started dating back in 2006, one year before Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted in 2007.

The couple faced a lot of difficulties over the years, as Scott’s partying repeatedly got him into trouble.

The pair split for good in 2015, but they’ve continued to co-parent their kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

In recent years, the former couple have grown closer, and fans are now eager for Kourtney and Scott to give their romance another chance.

Last month, a source told E! News: “Scott and Kourtney have come a long way. They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever.”

“They call each other ‘best friends.’ They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going.”

“Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him.”

“When he’s in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he’s the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him,” the insider added.

The news comes just months after Scott split from his girlfriend Sofia Richie after nearly three years together.

Meanwhile, it’s understood Kourtney has been single over the past few months, after she briefly rekindled her romance with her ex Younes Bendjima late last year.