Scott Disick ‘mortified’ over Younes Bendjima leaking his DMs about Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick is reportedly “mortified” over Younes Bendjima leaking his DMs about Kourtney Kardashian.

Earlier this week, Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima took to his Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of a DM Scott allegedly sent him.

According to the screenshot, Scott sent Younes a photo of Kourtney and her new beau Travis Barker kissing on a boat in Italy, and wrote: “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Younes, 28, replied: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy PS: I ain’t your bro.”

Alongside the screenshot, Younes wrote: “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

He later added: “Couldn’t miss this one. He’s been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”

A source close to Scott has since told E! News: “Scott is mortified that Younes shared his private DM message.”

“He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings, and immediately regretted sending that message.”

“Scott never liked Younes and totally acted irrationally. He regrets reaching out to him.”

The insider also claimed Scott is “still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis’ relationship.”

“He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn’t work out,” they said.

“He is bitter because he’s never seen Kourtney this serious about someone.”

“Kourtney doesn’t care and doesn’t want to deal with the drama,” the source added. “She thinks they both acted immaturely and has moved on from it.”

Kourtney has been dating Blink-182 drummer Travis since late last year, and the couple have been flaunting their romance on social media.

They are currently on a romantic trip to Italy, after Travis faced his fear of flying after surviving a deadly plane crash in 2008.

Kourtney and Scott dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and share three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Following her split from Scott, Kourtney dated Younes back in 2017 for over a year, and briefly reunited with him in 2019.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Scott Disick about his alleged message to Younes.