The reality star has checked himself into a facility

Scott Disick is back in rehab for ‘alcohol and cocaine abuse’

Scott Disck has checked himself back into rehab – for “alcohol and cocaine abuse”.

The reality star, who has been in lockdown with girlfriend Sofia Richie, has checked himself into a facility in Colorado.

According to the Mail Online Scott, 36, entered the luxury rehab center last Tuesday after relapsing with alcohol and drugs.

Sources told the publication that Scott has allegedly been “drinking heavily and taking cocaine while in coronavirus lockdown”.

According to the report Scott was placed under “immediate COVID-19 quarantine and confined to his private suite.”

The star was tested for coronavirus and was given the all-clear, and then joined other patients at the facility.

It is claimed in the report that Scott is still struggling with issues to do with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

And on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott has admitted he is still struggling with the death of his parents – who both died within 3 months of each other in 2013.

Scott and Kourtney share three children together; Mason, 10, and Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast we are talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship – as they confirm they are expecting their first child together.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through alk the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes. And the girls go through Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce filings.