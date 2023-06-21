Scott Disick ‘heartbroken’ by Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy news

Scott Disick is reportedly “heartbroken” by Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy news.

Over the weekend, the reality star announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder already shares three children with her ex Scott – Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

According to DailyMail.com, Scott found out about Kourtney’s pregnancy weeks before her public announcement, and he is reportedly “gutted”.

A source told the publication: “Scott knew that Kourtney was pregnant before she made the announcement, and the way he is taking it all is with a little bit of unease and it is a little heartbreaking for him.”

“It just reiterates that what they had is really over. Granted, Scott knows that it has been several years since they broke up and they both have dated others and mostly moved on, but they still are forever linked because of their kids, and he sometimes romanticizes that they would someday get back together.”

“That isn’t going to happen, that isn’t a shock. It just kind of sucks for Scott right now to deal with it, since the whole world now knows.”

“Kourtney also making the announcement during Father’s Day weekend really gutted him. He will get over it, but Scott is sad.”

Another insider said: “Scott has known for a minute that Kourtney was pregnant – he found out through her family who didn’t want him to be caught off guard.”

“Scott is over Kourtney and feels like he doesn’t even recognize her anymore. Not many of her old friends do as she has completely ditched her group of long-time childhood friends.”

“She has taken on a new identity… and that is okay – she can be Morticia Adams if she wants to.”

The source continued: “What really was a jab in the heart was when Scott was with their kids yesterday and saw Kourtney’s Father’s Day post.”

“To mention Travis and her dad but leave the father of her own children out was completely disrespectful. She knows what an amazing father he is to their kids and she could have had at least an inkling of decency. He did not get a text message, phone call, nothing.”

Kourtney, 44, took to her Instagram Stories on Father’s Day to pay tribute to Travis and to her late father Robert Kardashian – but she failed to mention the father of her three children.

Scott dated Kourtney on-off from 2006 to 2015.

Kourtney married Blink-182 drummer Travis last May after a whirlwind romance.

Travis shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon and Alabama.

He’s also a step-dad to Shanna’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.