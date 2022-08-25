Scott Disick ‘has been dating Kimberly Stewart for MONTHS’

Scott Disick has reportedly been dating Kimberly Stewart for MONTHS.

According to Us Weekly, the Talentless founder has known the Los Angeles native for “years”, after meeting through Kimberly’s brother Sean.

A source told the publication that the pair started dating after Scott’s split from model Rebecca Donaldson earlier this year, and they are reportedly “really into each other”.

Scott and Kimberly, who is the daughter of music legend Rod Stewart, sparked romance rumours after being spotted on a number of outings together this month.

Over the weekend, the pair were spotted holding hands on a dinner date in Santa Monica, just hours before Scott crashed his Lamborghini in Calabasas.

In photos published by MailOnline, Scott and Kimberly were seen leaving the luxurious Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant together on Sunday. Hours after his date with Kimberly, Scott was involved in single-car accident.

According to TMZ, the reality star sustained a minor cut to his head after crashing his Lamborghini Urus in Calabasas. It is understood that the 39-year-old was alone in the car, and he reportedly refused medical attention from paramedics. Law enforcement determined that Scott “didn’t appear impaired” and while “speed appears to have been a factor,” he was not cited for any crime. Scott was first linked to Kimberly, 43, back in 2015, after his split from Kourtney Kardashian. At the time, Kimberly’s mother Alana clarified that her daughter and Scott were strictly friends. Scott went on to date models Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray, while his ex Kourtney moved on with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker – who she married in May. Kourtney and Scott share three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign.