Their romance has come to an end

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie call it quits after three years together

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have called it quits after three years together.

It was previously reported that the couple were “spending time apart”, but E! News has since confirmed that their romance is over.

A source said, “there wasn’t a fight or anything bad that happened between them,” but Sofia simply wishes to “do her own thing” while Scott takes care of his health.

“Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it’s best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself,” the insider continued.

“She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott’s house.”

The news comes after Scott went on vacation with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, and their three kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, over the weekend.

According to reports, the 37-year-old is being supported by his ex-girlfriend and her family, following his recent stint in rehab.

The reality star entered a treatment facility in Colorado at the end of April, but was forced to leave after just a few days due to privacy concerns.

It’s understood Scott still wishes to enter a treatment facility, but is taking his time as he wants to find a “reliable” centre that he trusts.

