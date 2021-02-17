Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin ‘still not super serious’ despite going Instagram official

The couple have been enjoying a "low key" romance

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin ‘still not super serious’ despite going Instagram...

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are reportedly “still not super serious”, despite going Instagram official.

The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day together on Sunday, sharing sweet snaps from their date to their Instagram Stories.

The reality star, 37, and his model girlfriend first sparked romance rumours back in October, but are said to be taking their relationship slow.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They’ve been going out with friends, spending time together and overall just having a really good time.”

“They’re still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun.”

“Amelia is young and doesn’t want or need a crazy commitment and Scott likes that things are low key and easy with her,” the insider added.

The source also revealed how Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian feels about his romance with the 19-year-old, saying: “Kourtney is doing just fine and doesn’t have romantic feelings towards Scott anymore.”

“She’s OK with Scott and Amelia’s relationship as long as he continues to prioritize their kids and be a good dad.”

Kourtney and Scott split for good in 2015, but they’ve continued to co-parent their kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

The reality stars first started dating back in 2006, one year before Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted in 2007.

The news comes after Kourtney made her new romance with Travis Barker Instagram official.