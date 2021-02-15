Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin go Instagram official for Valentine’s Day

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have gone Instagram official for Valentine’s Day.

The couple sparked romance rumours in October, when they arrived at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together.

They were later papped walking arm-in-arm on a beach in Malibu, where they were spotted again on Friday.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old reality star and his 19-year-old girlfriend celebrated Valentine’s Day together, sharing snaps together to Instagram for the first time.

Scott, who recently debuted a platinum blonde hairdo, shared a photo from their dinner in a Miami, Florida restaurant, captioned: “Why so serious.”

The father-of-three then shared a snap of the couple laughing, captioned: “Just kidding.”

Amelia, who is the daughter of American actor Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, shared a photo of her beau on a boat.

The model then shared a snap of her breakfast, with a large bouquet of red roses on the table.

Scott’s new relationship with Amelia comes amid calls for him to rekindle his romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

The pair split for good in 2015, but they’ve continued to co-parent their kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

The reality stars first started dating back in 2006, one year before Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted in 2007.

The couple faced a lot of difficulties over the years, as Scott’s partying repeatedly got him into trouble.

However in recent years, Scott and Kourtney have grown closer – and fans are eager for them to give their romance another chance.

Sadly, fans shouldn’t expect a reunion any time soon, as Scott is happily dating Amelia, and Kourtney recently struck up a romance with her longtime friend Travis Barker.