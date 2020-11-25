Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin celebrate Thanksgiving together amid romance rumours

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have celebrated Thanksgiving together, after sparking dating rumours.

Although the American holiday does not take place until Thursday, November 26, the rumoured couple began the celebrations early at a ‘Friendsgiving’ feast with pals on Tuesday.

19-year-old model Amelia took to her Instagram Stories to share snaps of their meal, with friends Marie-Lou Bartoli, Christy Cham, Jared Najjar and Darren Dienciol also present at the occasion.

The rumoured couple first sparked romance rumours last month, when they arrived at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together.

Last week, the KUWTK star and the 19-year-old model further fueled the rumours after being papped walking arm-in-arm on a beach in Malibu.

Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly “supportive” of the new romance, with a source telling E! News: “Kourtney doesn’t care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy.”

The insider added that Scott was “at his best” when he is “able to find a balance between dating and family time.”

“He’s in a good place with Kourtney and has been a great dad to the kids. That’s when Kourtney is happiest.”

Amelia is the daughter of American actor Harry Hamlin, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.