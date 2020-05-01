Scott Disick admits he’s still struggling to deal with the loss of his parents

The reality star's parents died within three month of each other

Scott Disick admits he’s still struggling to deal with the loss of...

Scott Disick has admitted he’s still struggling to deal with the loss of both his parents.

The reality star’s mum Bonnie passed away in 2013 after a long illness, while his father Jeff died of unknown causes shortly after in 2014.

On Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott admitted that he’s always found it “too hard to talk about” his parents, as he opened up about them for the first time.

Speaking to Kim Kardashian, Scott explained that his kids have started asking questions about his late parents, and he’s having a hard time dealing with it.

Scott admitted: “Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about, it puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them…”

Scott then called his father’s best friend, Dave Hacker, and asked him to visit the next time he was in California.

Dave, who Scott called “the quintessential fake-uncle,” eventually visited and shared dinner with the family – including Scott’s kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

Dave and Scott hadn’t seen each other in “four or five years,” and Dave said he understood why they haven’t seen each other in so long – as seeing him would have been “another reminder” for Scott that his parents are gone.

“It was almost like losing someone in a car accident,” Dave said of the Disicks’ deaths.

“We had no closure. It was hard.”

View this post on Instagram My loves A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Apr 16, 2020 at 5:35pm PDT

Scott was an only child and was extremely close to his parents, so Dave helped Scott open boxes of family photos that he hadn’t seen in decades.

Scott shared: “As much as I was dreading looking through some of these old photos, because I thought it was gonna bring up sad memories… the truth is, it’s brought up so many amazing memories, and things that I forgot.”

“I think the more I talk about my parents, the more my kids will remember them, and feel connected to them,” he added.

View this post on Instagram Happy new year from me and my best friend A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10:03pm PST

