Scarlett Moffatt expecting first child with boyfriend Scott Dobinson

Scarlett Moffatt has announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

The Gogglebox star, 32, shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers on Saturday.

Alongside a video of her dog sitting beside a baby scan, the former I’m A Celeb winner wrote: “It truly feels like a dream writing this caption. Me & Scott are on cloud nine & we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all.”

“You are so loved already little one. Baby Dobinson coming soon ☁️🤍” the mum-to-be added.

Reacting to Scarlett’s pregnancy news, Stacey Solomon commented: “Aw Congratulations Scarlett 🥲🥲🥲”

Love Island 2022 star Gemma Owen wrote: “Eeeeeeek ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations darling.”

Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison penned: “Omg 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations mate 💕💕💕💕”

Scarlett celebrated her fourth anniversary with her police officer boyfriend Scott just last month.

The couple, who have known each other for over 15 years, started dating in late 2018 and went public with their relationship in March 2019.

They briefly split in March 2021, but got back together just 24 hours after their break-up announcement.