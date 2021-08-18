The couple tied the knot last year

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome their first child together

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have welcomed their first child together.

Colin shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday, revealing his actress wife gave birth to a baby boy.

He wrote: “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated.”

It comes just days after Colin confirmed Scarlett’s pregnancy during a stand-up gig.

Scarlett and Colin quietly tied the knot in October 2020, after three years together.

The Black Widow star is already mum to her 6-year-old daughter Rose, who she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

