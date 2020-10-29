Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tie the knot in intimate ceremony

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, and the news was confirmed by Meals on Wheels America via Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the Staten Island Ferry alongside the words ‘Jost Married’, the charity announced: “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC.”

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica.”

“Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio,” they added.

The actress got engaged to the SNL star in May 2019, after two years of dating.