Saved By The Bell star Dustin Diamond has sadly died following short battle with lung cancer

Saved By The Bell star Dustin Diamond has sadly died following short...

Dustin Diamond has sadly died following a short battle with lung cancer.

The actor was best known for his role as Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers in the hit sitcom Saved By The Bell.

The 44-year-old had just received his cancer diagnosis last month, after being rushed to hospital.

A statement released on the actor’s official Facebook reads: “We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma.”

“He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago.”

“In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution.”

“Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

“Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored.”

“We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team. We wish you knew him in the way that we did.”

“We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden.”