Saved By The Bell apologise after ‘tone deaf’ jokes about Selena Gomez

The reboot of the sitcom poked fun at the singer's 2017 kidney transplant

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Instagram

Saved By The Bell have apologised after receiving major backlash for their “tone deaf” jokes about Selena Gomez.

The reboot of the popular sitcom aired in the US earlier this week, with fans taking to social media to defend Selena after several scenes poked fun at her 2017 kidney transplant.

In episode six, entitled ‘Teen-Line’, Bayside High students argued over who the singer’s donor was, with one saying: “I know for a fact that Selena Gomez’s kidney donor was Justin Bieber’s mom.”

Another student stated: “It was Demi Lovato’s kidney. They’re best friends… like you and I were.”

In another scene, fans spotted graffiti written on a school wall that read: “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?”

Selena revealed she got a kidney transplant back in 2017 due to complications from Lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes harm to organs and tissues.

Sharing a photo from the hospital to Instagram, the 28-year-old wrote: “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me.”

 

On Saturday, fans got the hashtag #RespectSelenaGomez trending on Twitter, with many branding the show’s comments as “tone-deaf”.

One fan tweeted: “Making jokes about autoimmune diseases and organ transplants is disgusting. Strong ass people are really surviving (and dying from) these things every. single. day.

“The new Saved by the Bell writers are so tone deaf, I can’t even..”

Following the backlash, Peacock, UTV and executive producers issued an apology in a statement obtained by E! News.

The statement read: “We apologise. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health.

“We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.”

 

