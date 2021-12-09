SATC fans are NOT happy with how And Just Like That addressed Samantha Jones’ absence

Sex and the City’s revival series And Just Like That premiered today, and fans are not happy about how Samantha Jones’ absence was addressed.
Kim Cattrall played the iconic character in the six seasons of the original series and the two SATC movies, but decided not to reprise her role for the reboot.
Within the first few minutes of episode one of the HBO Max show, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (played by Kristin) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) addressed the absence of the fourth member of their group.
The show opens with Bitsy Von Muffling (played by Julie Halston) looking to seat the three main ladies after they acknowledge it being their first time out to lunch since the COVID-19 pandemic.
She asked: “And where’s the fourth Musketeer? Where’s Samantha?”
Put more respect on Samantha Jones. She was the most understanding friend in that group and would never go ghost like that. Lazy-ass writers. #AndJustLikeThat
— Eve (@evethornhart) December 9, 2021
Listening to the Samantha disrespect like #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/lsgON3M0ap
— Laura £ (@lalienac) December 9, 2021
Oh god. The way they’re handling Samantha’s absence is far too much of a parallel for the real life situation and it is CRINGE. #andjustlikethat
— James (@pianoman_85) December 9, 2021
samantha would never ghost carrie over work, money or anything else like that. this is the same woman that fed carrie voghurt like a baby when she was broken hearted. it’s sloppy writing and of course written to give carrie/sjp the ✨victim✨ edit. tacky. #andjustlikethat
— joe (@jxeker) December 9, 2021