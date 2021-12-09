SATC fans are NOT happy with how And Just Like That addressed Samantha Jones’ absence

“Oh, no, I’m so sorry, I just meant, she’s not, with us,” Charlotte explained.

Carrie added: “She’s in London.”

After their lunch, Miranda said: “You know, it is kind of like she’s dead, Samantha. We never even talk about her.”

Carrie replied: “Well, what is there to say? I told her that, you know, because of what the book business is now, it just didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist. She said ‘fine,’ and then fired me as a friend.”

Carrie explained that her PR pro pal stopped taking her calls after being let go, and Miranda said: “You know Samantha. Her pride got damaged.”

Carrie then said: “Which is why I kept leaving her voicemails, asking her to please call me back so we could talk about this and fix it. Look, I understand that she was upset, but I thought I was more to her than an ATM.”

“You are. She was embarrassed,” Miranda replied.

Carrie asked: “So embarrassed she took a job and moved to London?”

Miranda revealed Samantha hadn’t been in contact with her or Charlotte either, with Carrie saying: “I always thought the four of us would be friends forever.”

Taking to Twitter after watching the scene, one fan wrote: “Put more respect on Samantha Jones. She was the most understanding friend in that group and would never go ghost like that. Lazy-ass writers.”

Another tweeted: “samantha would never ghost carrie over work, money or anything else like that. this is the same woman that fed carrie voghurt like a baby when she was broken hearted. it’s sloppy writing and of course written to give carrie/sjp the victim edit. tacky.”