Sarah Silverman apologises to Paris Hilton over ‘ugly’ prison joke: ‘I’m sorry I hurt you’

Sarah Silverman has publicly apologised to Paris Hilton over a joke she made at the MTV Movie Awards 14 years ago.

The awards show took place the day before the reality star was sent to jail due to driving violations, following her arrest for a suspected DUI.

With Paris sitting in the audience, Sarah said: “I heard that to make her feel comfortable in prison, the guards are going to paint the bars to look like penises. I just worry that she’s gonna break her teeth on those things.”

Earlier this week, Paris and her sister Nicky opened up about the humiliating incident on her podcast.

The 40-year-old said: “I literally wanted to run out of the entire room, but I just was trying to be strong and sit there as the whole audience is laughing.”

“It was so painful, especially with what I was going through in my life, to then have people be so mean about it. It was really hard.”

Nicky described Sarah’s joke as “disgusting, vile, and perverted”, and said: “Imagine if that happened today? It wouldn’t.”

The comedian has since apologised to Paris on her own podcast, admitting she “immediately” regretted the joke.

Sarah recalled: “The crowd went bananas, and while I was thrilled at the success of my monologue, I remember spotting her in the audience, I really do, and I remember seeing that look on her face and my heart sank.”

“There was a person under there. A couple days later I wrote her a letter apologizing, felt awful and I never heard back, I certainly wouldn’t expect to anyways.”

“I regretted the jokes not years later, but kind of immediately. I wrote to let her know, but I know now that the letter didn’t get to her,” she continued.

“So, here I am, 14 years later, telling you, Paris, that I am really sorry. I was then and I am, much more completely and with far more understanding, I think, now.”

Sarah added: “I can’t imagine what you were going through at the time. My understanding of humanity through the lens of my work as a comedian had not yet merged and I’m sorry I hurt you.”

“Comedy is not evergreen. We can’t change the past, so what’s crucial is that we change with the times. I’m super down with reflecting on the past and my part in perpetuating real ugly s**t.”

“I’ve actually dedicated the past several years trying to do comedy that attempts to marry hard hitting jokes with actual heart. Back then, the consensus seemed to be that was not possible and I fully accepted that.”