Sarah McInerney branded ‘superb’ on social media after making Prime Time debut

Sarah McInerney has won serious praise on social media, after making her presenting debut on Prime Time.

The broadcaster was announced as a new Prime Time presenter last month, alongside Fran McNulty and Miriam O’Callaghan.

During Tuesday’s episode of the current affairs programme, Sarah made quite the impression as she interviewed Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, about vaccination targets, and hotel quarantine.

Great to see @SarahAMcInerney in #rtept. intelligent, confident and alert. She brings new perspective to the show. Well done all for the new #rtept pic.twitter.com/l4wcXGxDS3 — Razan Ibraheem (رزان) (@RazanIreland) April 6, 2021

After the show aired, viewers took to Twitter to praise her performance.

One viewer wrote: “Sarah McInerney is really peerless when it comes to this style of interviewing in Ireland. Just so polished, incisive and quick.”

Another viewer was unimpressed by the show’s new set, but took the time to praise Sarah’s interviewing skills.

They tweeted: “The new background is truly awful … on the other hand, the addition of Sarah McInerney is greatly welcomed. Superb interviewer!”

In addition to Prime Time, Sarah also co-hosts Drivetime on RTE Radio 1, a fast-moving current affairs programme which covers all the political and topical issues of the day.

Speaking about her new role on Prime Time last month, she said: “RTÉ Prime Time was one of the shows that first sparked my interest in politics.”

“It is a programme that has, for decades, been producing top class current affairs coverage.”

“I’m delighted to be joining the brilliant team who put it all together every week, and to get the opportunity to work alongside Miriam O’Callaghan and Fran McNulty – two broadcasters I’ve long admired.”