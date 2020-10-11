Sarah McInerney admits she ‘constantly struggles with mum guilt’

The mother-of-two opened up about juggling her career and family life

Sarah McInerney has admitted that she “constantly struggles with mum guilt”.

The Irish presenter shares two sons, Caelan and Ben, with her husband Thomas.

After recently starting her new job on RTÉ’s Drivetime show, the mother-of-two revealed balancing her working life with family life can be challenging.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Sarah said: “My problem is I want to be the best at everything and it’s very debilitating.”

“It really is. I worry about the show next week, not seeing my family enough, not seeing the kids enough, not doing enough work. I am constantly worrying, ‘am I doing enough of everything?’

“It’s hard – it’s really, really hard,” she added.

“I think the danger is that you suffer because you are just trying to keep all the plates up and spinning.

“The mum guilt, which is constantly present and trying to balance that and not being too hard on yourself. It’s a constant battle. I haven’t got it right yet.”

Despite struggling with “mum guilt”, Sarah admitted that she would not like to be a stay-at-home mother – after temporarily experiencing it over lockdown.

“I’m miserable when I’m not working. I’m no fun to be around, I’m not fulfilled. I’m listening to the radio, I’m bored out of my brain.

“That’s not a good place for me to be, for the family, for the kids, my husband, myself.”

“I will be gone a bit more than I would have expected but we are going to work on it,” she added.

“Ben is in senior infants and he finishes at 1:30pm and he is the guy that I will miss the most. I will have the baby in the morning, but Ben I will miss quite a bit.

“I’m already planning me-and-him time. We will go on days off together just me and him ad I will be laser-focused on him. I find that can fill you up and keep you going until the next time and keep him going too and keep that bond there.

“My plan and intention is that their lives remain absolutely private as much as I can control. I have always been like that.

“I don’t put the kids’ pictures up on Facebook; they can decide if they want their images out there, I’m not going to make that decision for them. There is no judgment here, this is just how I feel.”

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.