Sarah Jessica Parker shocks staff at Dublin restaurant with kind-hearted offer

Sarah Jessica Parker shocked staff at a restaurant in Dublin this week when she offered to help them in the kitchen.

The Sex and the City star was visiting with her husband Matthew Broderick and their three children – James, 19, and 13-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha.

Before leaving Ireland, the family-of-five decided to go for one last meal at popular ramen restaurant Soup 2 in Smithfield.

While they were there, SJP noticed the staff were under pressure and offered to help them out.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, the restaurant’s owner Conor Hughes said: “She noticed we were super busy, asked if I was short-staffed, and jokingly offered to help in the kitchen, as I was cooking and running food!”

“She seemed to know a lot about our business, and clearly had done her due diligence.”

He also revealed the actress “had spent ages reading our reviews and chose us for their one meal before leaving Ireland as we ‘seemed awesome’.”

“Both Sarah and Matthew were happy to converse with anyone and everyone,” he added.

“My friend Lauren bought her a cocktail which Sarah thanked her for personally as she paid at the counter.”

The couple recently spent time in Donegal, where they own a holiday home which has been in Matthew’s family for decades.