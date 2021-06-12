Sarah Jessica Parker shares sweet snap with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on set of SATC reboot

The reboot series is coming to HBO Max

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a sweet snap with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on the set of the Sex and the City reboot.

The revival series, which is titled ‘And Just Like That…’, will follow Carrie Bradshaw (SJP), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Marking their first day on set, the actress posted a gorgeous photo with her co-stars on Friday.

She captioned the post: “Together again. Read through our first episodes. @justlikethatmax.”

“Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae.”

The 10-episode reboot series started production in New York on Friday.

Sex and the City originally ran from 1998–2004, and was followed by two blockbuster movies in 2008 and 2010.

The news comes after HBO confirmed four more original cast members will be returning for the reboot series.

Evan Handler will return as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt, and David Eigenberg will reprise his role as Miranda’s husband Steve Brady.

Willie Garson will also be returning as Carrie’s best friend Stanford Blatch, while Mario Cantone will be back as event planner Anthony Marentino.

Executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement: “Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable.”