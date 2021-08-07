Sarah Jessica Parker shares romantic snap with Chris Noth on set of SATC reboot

The cast are currently filming the new series in NYC

Sarah Jessica Parker has delighted Sex and the City fans by sharing a romantic snap with her on-screen husband Chris Noth.

The photo was taken on the set of their upcoming revival series ‘And Just Like That….,’ which they’re currently filming in New York.

Posting the photo on Instagram, the actress wrote: “These 2. I bet they stay out late tonight. X, SJ.”

The revival series will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Chris will reprise his role as Mr. Big in the reboot, much to the delight of fans.

Big was the boyfriend and later husband of Carrie Bradshaw, and their on-off romance was a major storyline in the original series, and the two movies that followed.

Last month, Page Six shared an exclusive glimpse of the leaked script – and it contained some HUGE spoilers.

According to the publication, Carrie and Big are heading for a divorce in the new series, after finally tying the knot in the show’s first film.

In one scene, Carrie admits to her friends Stanford Blatch, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt that she isn’t in a good place as she and Big fight over their finances.