Sarah Jessica Parker shares new details about Kim Cattrall’s ‘sentimental’ cameo in season two of And Just Like That

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared new details about Kim Cattrall’s “sentimental” cameo in season two of And Just Like That.

Earlier this month, The Post reported that the actress secretly filmed a “cliffhanger” scene for the Sex and the City spin-off series, after previously claiming she would never be a part of the show.

According to The Daily Mail, the scene will see Carrie Bradshaw (played by SJP) and Samantha Jones (played by Kim) talk to each other on the phone.

Sarah Jessica, who has had a long-running feud with Kim that has been well-documented in the press, has since addressed the return of Samantha.

She told E! News: “The idea emerged because of the 25 years and wanting to celebrate that, but also acknowledge the affection that we had for Samantha—that we continue to have.”

“She’s been present on the show in text form, so it just seemed such a nice way to put a face to the text, and just have a moment.”

“It’s a very sweet, sentimental phone call that happens in a particular time in Carrie’s life. And it’s just punctuated by this phone call. I hope people enjoy it.”

Over the years, there has been speculation of a rift between SJP and Kim.

The 58-year-old starred as Carrie Bradshaw alongside Kim in the original series, as well as the two feature films that followed in 2008 and 2010.

Last June, Sarah addressed rumours of a “catfight” between herself and Kim, telling The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast: “It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ – a fight.”

“I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with, ever. There is not a fight going on.”

“There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it.”

“So I just wish that they would stop calling this a catfight or an argument, because it doesn’t reflect, actually, there has been one person talking. And I’m not going to tell her not to, or anybody. So that’s been kind of painful for me also.”

Season two of And Just Like That will stream on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK & Ireland from June 23.