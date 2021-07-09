Sarah Jessica Parker shares first official photo from the Sex and the City reboot

The reboot series is coming to HBO Max

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared the first official photo from the Sex and the City reboot, with her co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The revival series, which is titled ‘And Just Like That…’, will follow Carrie Bradshaw (SJP), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a stunning snap of them standing on the streets of New York.

She captioned the post, “And… @justlikethatmax,” before signing off with, “X SJ.”

The 10-episode reboot series, which will air on HBO Max, started shooting in New York City this week.

Sex and the City originally ran from 1998–2004, and was followed by two blockbuster movies in 2008 and 2010.