Sarah Jessica Parker reacts to Sex and the City star lying about being in the reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker has reacted to John Corbett lying about being in the Sex and the City reboot series And Just Like That.

The actor played Carrie Bradshaw’s ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw in the original series, and told Page Six last year that he was “very excited” to be appearing in “quite a few” episodes of the revival series.

But after the season one finale earlier this month, fans couldn’t help but wonder… Where was Aidan?

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, SJP revealed John has since apologized to her for lying about appearing on the show.

The 56-year-old said: “He actually reached out very kindly, ’cause he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke.”

“And then I was like, ’No, no, no. I mean, it’s a free country, first of all, and second of all, I thought it was kind of delightful and fun,’” she added.

Speaking about if John could actually return for future episodes of the show, the actress said: “Having said that, I think he would be … well I’m not gonna — I mean, yes, all of it is possible,” she said, “All of it is possible.”

In an interview with Deadline earlier this month, And Just Like That’s writer Julie Rottenberg and executive producer Michael Patrick King blasted John for getting fans hopes up that he would be on the show.

Julia said: “John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes. We didn’t say anything.”

Michael added: “The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan. We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming.”

“It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie. This season was a lot.”

