Sarah Jessica Parker breaks her silence on Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That cameo

Sarah Jessica Parker has broken her silence on Kim Cattrall reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That.

Earlier this month, The Post reported that the actress secretly filmed a “cliffhanger” scene for the upcoming second season, after previously claiming she would never be a part of the show.

According to The Daily Mail, the scene will see Carrie Bradshaw (played by SJP) and Samantha talk to each other on the phone.

SJP, who has had a long-running feud with Kim that has been well-documented in the press, has since addressed the return of Samantha and Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett).

She said: “We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back.”

“It’s been really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic. But I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.”

Kristen Davis, who plays Charlotte Goldenblatt, explained that Kim’s cameo doesn’t mean that there is “closure” or “resolution” to her character Samantha’s feud with the other girls.

She said: “I think that sometimes you really do have friends in life who are very different from you. And I think that’s great. Right?”

“And I think that’s what was was great about the four of us, because obviously, Charlotte had a really different perspective than Samantha, and Carrie and Miranda at times.”

The actress continued: “All of us represented different points of view at different times, and sometimes argued, you know, and sometimes didn’t just like friends do…”

“I don’t know that there’s a closure or resolution necessarily, those are like, kind of big things that I don’t know that we were going for.”

“We just thought that, you know, it would be fun for the fans to have a little bit of Samantha because we know that they miss her and she’s a great character.”

Kristen added: “I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point, or resolution. I think we just thought you know, here is, you know, our character who’s been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her.”

“And wouldn’t this be great to have a little bit of her, you know, that’s what we wanted. And then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed.”

Season two of And Just Like That will stream on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK & Ireland from June 23.