Sarah Jessica Parker addresses Kim Cattrall’s absence from Sex and the City reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker has addressed Kim Cattrall’s absence from the Sex and the City reboot.

On Sunday, the actress confirmed that the beloved series would be returning with ten brand new episodes, sharing a teaser trailer to Instagram.

The upcoming series, entitled ‘And Just Like That’, will see Sarah reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw, with Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon also returning as Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes respectively.

While fans shared their delight at the news, many expressed their disappointment that Kim, who played Samantha Banks, would not be appearing in the reboot.

One fan commented on Sarah’s post: “Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha”, to which the 55-year-old responded: “We will too. We loved her so. X”.

Another fan claimed that Sarah and Kim “disliked each other” hence her absence, with Sarah replying: “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that.

“Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X”.

Kim has had a long-running feud with Sarah Jessica Parker – which has been well-documented in the press.

Back in 2017, Kim spoke about their feud on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, and claimed Sarah “could have been nicer”.

“This is really where I take to task the people from Sex And The City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is,” she said at the time.

“The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

Months later, their feud hit headlines once again in 2018, when Kim slammed SJP for reaching out to her in the wake of her brother’s death.

After the actress announced her brother’s passing on Instagram, Sarah Jessica commented: “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.”

In a shocking move, the 64-year-old fired back by dedicating a post to SJP, and wrote: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall)

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” she added. [sic]

Sex and the City originally ran from 1998–2004, and was followed by two blockbuster movies in 2008 and 2010.