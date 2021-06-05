Sarah Hyland shares snap in Irish park – as she celebrates co-star’s birthday

The actress is filming a new series in Ireland

Sarah Hyland shares snap in Irish park – as she celebrates co-star’s...

Sarah Hyland is thoroughly enjoying her time in Ireland, according to her latest Instagram posts.

The Modern Family star is currently filming a new fairytale drama here, titled ‘Epic’.

In her latest post, the actress shared a sweet snap with her co-stars Brittany O’Grady, Eleanor Fanyinka and Toby Sebastian in a park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland)

The group enjoyed a day in the park on Thursday to celebrate Brittany’s birthday.

Sarah captioned the post: “A VERY happy birthday to miss @brittanyogrady today!”

“I miss bubbles in the park and hiking to magickal portals with you!”

“Also, this is the only picture I can find that’s either a.) appropriate or b.) not in costume 😂 Have an amazing day my darling Luna 🌙💋🌹 ”

Eleanor Fanyinka also shared a snap of the group enjoying their time in Ireland.

She captioned the post: “Look at my beautiful beauts.”

“Won’t lie, having a blast doing this job in the Emerald Isle with no other but the beauteous @brittanyogrady @sarahhyland @tobysebastian1.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Fanyinka (@ellie_fanyinka_)

Sarah will play Princess Rose in the anthology series, which is from the creators of Once Upon a Time, Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis.

The 30-year-old isn’t the only famous face in Ireland at the moment, as Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams are currently in Wicklow filming the sequel to Enchanted.