Sarah Harding’s heartbroken father breaks his silence on her death

Sarah Harding’s heartbroken father has spoken out for the first time about her death.

The Girls Aloud star sadly passed away at the age of 39 on September 5, after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer last year.

In a tribute shared on Instagram, John Hardman, who was previously estranged from Sarah, said he cherished the moments they spent together before she died.

Alongside a photo of his daughter, he wrote: “In memory of my beautiful daughter Sarah Harding (Hardman) this Christmas.”

“I cherish the moments we had together before and during her illness. We all miss her greatly, and we thank her fans for their love and kindness, wishing them and their families a very happy Christmas.”

“One can only try to stay safe in such difficult times,” he added.

The Girls Aloud star cut off her father in 2000, after he split from her mother Marie.

But in her autobiography Hear Me Out, which was released in March, the singer hinted she had reconciled with her dad as she fondly wrote about his love of music.

She wrote: “My dad John was hugely into music. A talented musician in his own right, he played lead guitar, piano and bass, and he sang too.”

“I vividly remember the photo of him and his guitar which was on display at my granny’s house.”

“Dad has been in quite a few bands over the years and one of the things we have in common is that we’ve both performed at The Royal Variety Performance and met the Queen. How cool is that?”