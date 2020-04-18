Sarah Harding’s ex reveals she ‘blew up’ after he followed her Girls Aloud bandmates on Twitter

The singer seemed very bitter about her former bandmates

Sarah Harding’s ex reveals she ‘blew up’ after he followed her Girls...

Sarah Harding’s ex-boyfriend Chad Johnson has revealed she “blew up” at him, after he followed her Girls Aloud bandmates on Twitter.

The singer started dating the American reality star after meeting in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2017 – but they split just a few months later.

Reflecting on his romance with Sarah, Chad said she still seemed bitter about her former bandmates.

Speaking to The Sun, Chad said: “I know she wasn’t very happy with the other girls. I followed some of the others on Twitter and she blew up at one point.”

The Bachelorette star felt like Sarah regretted her actions while she was in the band, which split in 2013.

He said: “It seemed she felt she’d partied so much she’d missed out on a lot of being in the moment.”

“She would make me watch the full videos. She would pull one up on YouTube and I’d be like, ‘Can we just skim through this?’ She’d be like, ‘No’. We’d have to watch the whole thing, even the commentary.”

“I’d never heard of any of the songs — nobody in America had ever heard of them. I had no clue who they were. I think she really missed that time.”

Sarah, who has stepped away from the limelight in recent years, split from Chad in November 2017.

He said: “I don’t know where she’s been the last few years. I don’t think anybody’s really heard from her. I think she’d taken a lot of bad direction from agents and stuff.”

Recalling their whirlwind romance, Chad said Sarah was “a lot to handle”.

“We hung out at her house for a week after Celebrity Big Brother, locked away in the middle of nowhere in England. It was not very good,” he said.

“My ex posted a video of me cooking with her on YouTube and Sarah lost it. After that it was pretty much downhill. I think it kind of f***ed her up after our relationship — I just bailed.”