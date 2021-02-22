Sarah Harding shares update with fans amid breast cancer battle

"Thank you for the love and support, on bad days it helps me so much..."

Sarah Harding has shared an update with her fans amid her breast cancer battle.

Back in August, the Girls Aloud star told fans she had been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer, and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Taking to Instagram for the first time since December, the singer shared a photo of the cover of her upcoming book along with a lengthy caption.

She wrote: “Hi everyone! I hope you are keeping safe and as well as possible with everything that’s going on.”

“I know I’m not really that present on here which I promise I’ll try to get a bit better at, as honestly it means the world to me when I come on and see all your well wishes.”

“Thank you for the love and support, on bad days it helps me so much,” Sarah continued.

“So here’s a little update from me… Mum, the dogs and I had a really lovely but quiet Christmas together, which was different to my usual, but seemed a fitting way to end such a strange year.”

“And since then, in between treatments and hospital visits I’ve managed to finish my book! I can’t believe I’ve actually gone and done it and it’s now at the printers! I’m so excited for it to come out.”

Sharing an excerpt from the book, Sarah wrote: “I can’t rewrite history; all I can do is be honest and wear my heart on my sleeve. It’s really the only way I know.”

“I want to show people the real me. Or perhaps remind them. Because, somewhere – amongst the nightclubs, the frocks and hairdos, the big chart hits, and the glamour of being a popstar – the other Sarah Harding got utterly lost.”

“She’s the one who’s been forgotten. And all I want is for you to hear her out.’

The 39-year-old revealed how she honoured Girls Aloud in her new book: “I called the book ‘Hear Me Out’ because it’s the title of the song I wrote on the second Girls Aloud album and I’ve always really loved it.”

“The lyrics have always meant a lot to me. It’s been lovely revisiting our songs, looking back over photos and writing down memories from my last 39 years.”

“I really hope you might enjoy reading about them too. There’s a link in my biog if you’d like to order a copy. There are some signed ones available too. It’s coming out on March 18 and I can’t wait… argh!!!”

“Sending you all lots of love, S x” she signed off.