Sarah Harding ‘set to release song for charity’ amid cancer battle

Sarah Harding is set to release a song this week, with all proceeds going to charity.

The Girls Aloud was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer last year, but the cancer in her body has sadly spread, and she was told by doctors that Christmas 2020 would “probably” be her last.

Following the release of her new book ‘Hear Me Out’, the singer is set to release a previously unheard song, with profits going to the hospital that is taking care of her during her cancer treatment.

According to her fan site Sarah Harding Addicts, ‘Wear It Like A Crown’ will be released this Thursday at midnight.

They wrote: “Sarah was going through her archives while writing her book ‘Hear Me Out’ and came across the song ‘Wear It Like A Crown’ which she had recorded a decade earlier.”

“She had always loved the song and asked her team if there was any way to release it for fun. Any profit from the single release will go to The Christie NHS Foundation who have taken such brilliant care of Sarah and many others.”

A rep for Sarah told Goss.ie: “It’s an old song from 10 years ago that Sarah found in the archives when she was researching for her book. She loves the song and her team are making available for the fans.”