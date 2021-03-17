Sarah Harding celebrates ‘little victory’ as her tumours shrink after cancer treatment

The Girls Aloud star shared the positive news after revealing she doesn't know how many months she has left

Sarah Harding has revealed her tumours have shrunk as a result of her cancer treatment.

The Girls Aloud star has undergone a mastectomy and chemotherapy since she was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer last year.

In her new biography ‘Hear Me Out’, the singer revealed that the cancer had spread, and that she didn’t know how many months she had left.

In an excerpt of her book obtained by the Daily Star, Sarah shared “a little bit of positive news”, revealing that the tumours in her brain and lungs had shrunk.

The 39-year-old said that while she didn’t know what that meant for the future, “every little victory feels momentous”.

She added that she was grateful to wake up every day, and that she now knows “just how precious” life is.

In an excerpt from the book, serialised in The Times last week, Sarah revealed her doctor said Christmas 2020 would “probably” be her last.

She wrote: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.”

“I’m trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, no matter how long it may be. I’m at the stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone.”

“Right now I am trying to find joy whenever and however I can. Life has got so much smaller and my priorities have changed, but the other Sarah Harding is still in there somewhere too.”