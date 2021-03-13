Sarah Harding admits she ‘doesn’t know how many months she has left’ – amid cancer battle

Sarah Harding admits she ‘doesn’t know how many months she has left’...

Sarah Harding has admitted she doesn’t know “how many months” she has left, amid her battle with cancer.

The singer has undergone a mastectomy and chemotherapy since she was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer last year, but the cancer in her body has sadly spread.

In her new biography Hear Me Out, serialised in The Times today, the 39-year-old revealed her doctor said Christmas 2020 would “probably” be her last.

Sarah writes: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.”

“I’m trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, no matter how long it may be. I’m at the stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone.”

“Right now I am trying to find joy whenever and however I can. Life has got so much smaller and my priorities have changed, but the other Sarah Harding is still in there somewhere too.”

The Girls Aloud star announced her cancer diagnosis in August, by sharing a photo of herself in a hospital gown.

At the time, Sarah told fans: “Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.”

“I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.”

“Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.”

“I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.”

The singer continued: “I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention.”

“But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.”

“My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes,” she wrote.

“I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time.”