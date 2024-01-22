Sarah Ferguson reveals second cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson has revealed she’s been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The news comes just months after the Duchess of York underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

In a statement, her spokesperson said: “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.”

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.”

The 64-year-old, who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, is being treated by an oncologist and dermatologist, and has been has been recuperating at a medical spa in Austria.

Her spokesperson continued: “She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the Duchess remains in good spirits.”

“The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.”

“She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

According to reports, Sarah was diagnosed with skin cancer just days after Christmas.

As royal fans will know, the Duchess of York joined the Royal family for their annual Christmas walkabout at Sandringham for the first time in 30 years last month.

Sarah divorced her ex-husband Prince Andrew back in 1996, however the pair have remained close since their split – and still live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The former couple shares two daughters together – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.