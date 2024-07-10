Saoirse Ruane’s mother shares devastating update on life since her passing

Saoirse Ruane’s mother has shared a devastating update on life since her passing.

The 12-year-old was laid to rest on Sunday, March 10, after battling a long illness.

Saoírse appeared on the Toy Show in 2020 and inspired not only the host Ryan Tubridy but the entire country.

Taking to Instagram, Roseanna posted a heartbreaking video captioned: “A few words on life now “our reality” This is raw!”

“Thank you for your ongoing love and support while we navigate the way ”

Bravely speaking in the video, the mother confessed: “I don’t even know what I want to say.”

“I’m sitting here, crying all morning. This is our reality. This is life when somebody is gone.”

“It’s so permanent and there’s not one thing anyone can do to fix it.”

“I just want to thank you all for your ongoing support because it’s huges,” she admitted.

“I know our page changes as we’re going through whatever we’re going through. I was a journey about illness, now it’s about grief.”

“But I can imagine our page is a very hard page to follow.”

She continued: “My posts and stories hit really hard but the you tell me my stories and my words make you a better mother or make you hug your kids tighter at night.”

“That to me is why I’m doing this.”

“As we approach my birthday on Saturday, it just seems to be more difficult.”

“Birthday’s should be celebrated but last year my wish was that I would have everyone I loved around my table again,” Roseanna heartbreakingly admitted, holding back tears.

“And look how much has changed in a year.”

“I’m not into posting stories of me crying, you won’t be seeing me doing this again.”

“I just want people to see perspective and to look around and see what they have and stop giving out about the small thigs, the petty things.”

“As I always say, love those who truely love you back. Mind your circle. Support eachother and please check in on those who have lost somebody becasue it can be very lonely place.”

“Thank you for you support,” she added at the end of the video as she showed a gorgeous photo of Saoirse.

The 12-year-old’s appearance on the Toy Show came a few months after she had her right leg amputated.

Saoírse’s leg had been affected by osteosarcoma – a rare form of cancer that affected her tibia.

The Galway native passed away on Tuesday, March 5th, after a long battle with various health struggles since her original diagnosis of cancer.

Saoírse’s official death notice on rip.ie reads: “It is with broken hearts the Ruane family announces the passing of their beautiful daughter and sister, Saoírse, who passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness bravely borne, in the arms of her heartbroken parents, Ollie and Roseanna, on Tuesday, 5th March 2024.”

“Saoírse, aged just 12 years old, was surrounded, as she has been throughout her illness, by the love, care and devotion of her family, the prayers and goodwill of the community in Kiltullagh and people all over the country who held Saoírse in their hearts.”