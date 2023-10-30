Ad
Saoirse Ronan sparks rumours she’s engaged to beau Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan has sparked rumours she’s engaged to her beau Jack Lowden.

The 29-year-old was first linked to the Scottish actor in 2018, when they played on-screen lovers in Mary Queen Of Scots.

Earlier this week, the Carlow native appeared to be wearing a ring on that finger as she, her beau Jack and their terrier Fran stepped out of her £2.5 million North London home.

The couple kept it casual, with Saoirse wearing jeans, a jumper and long rain jacket.

Meanwhile, Jack donned jeans with a rust-coloured jacket.

Saoirse is notoriously private when it comes to her love life, and previously shut down rumours they were dating.

Twitter | @Thelaurieston

During an interview with The Daily Telegraph in December 2019, Saoirse was asked if she was dating Jack, and the Irish star replied, “Noooo.”

After the reporter said, “I’m not allowed to ask you or you’re not going out with him?” the actress responded, “Just no.”

Jack, 32, is best known for his roles in Dunkirk, Mary Queen of Scots and Fighting With My Family.

