Saoirse Ronan opens up about her ‘very, very close’ friendship with Paul Mescal

Saoirse Ronan has opened up about her “very, very close” friendship with Paul Mescal.

The Irish actors struck up a friendship while filming a new movie, titled Foe, down under.

The pair star as a married couple in the new dystopian sci-fi thriller.

Speaking about Paul, Saoirse said: “We knew each other sort of in passing before, just through friends.”

“We’ve become very, very close since making the film.”

“We’re genuine friends; we’re not Hollywood friends.”

Saoirse, who briefly lived in New York when she was younger before moving home to Ireland, also touched on growing up in Ireland.

“I think the life that I would have had in New York—I’m sure it would have been fine—but it’s nothing compared to growing up in the countryside in Ireland,” the actress admitted.

“And having space and quiet and fresh air and being around animals.”

“That is where I identify with being home.”