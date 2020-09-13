Saoirse Ronan looks more loved-up than ever with boyfriend Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan has been spotted looking more loved-up than ever with her boyfriend Jack Lowden.

The Carlow native enjoyed a London date with her Scottish boyfriend, and were joined by her Westie-golden-retriever cross Fran.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple were snapped cosied up at the park before enjoying a coffee date in Notting Hill.

The couple was first linked together after they starred as lovers in the 2018 film Mary Queen of Scots.

After the film’s release in Glasgow, the actors enjoyed a drink in the Scottish pub Laurieston bar.

Saoirse, who is famously private about her personal life, previously shut down the relationship rumours in an interview.

