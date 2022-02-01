Saoirse Ronan lands lead role in movie adaptation of bestselling book

Saoirse Ronan has landed the lead role in a new film called The Outrun.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Irish actress will star as a recently-out-of-rehab woman named Rona, who heads for home in Scotland’s wild Orkney Islands for the first time in over a decade.

As she “reconnects with the dramatic landscape where she grew up”, Rona begins to piece together her childhood, memories of which “merge with the more recent challenging events that have set her on the path to recovery.”

The movie is an adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir about recovery from addiction.

Saoirse, who will also produce the film through her new company Arcade Pictures, said in a statement: “It was Amy’s voice that first drew me to The Outrun.”

“Her unusual way of seeing things in a way that perhaps you only can when you’ve been to the darkest place you can go within yourself.

“I have been waiting to play a part like this – the messiness, hopefulness, dreaminess, authenticity and humour we want to achieve – I’ve been scared of it, but with Nora I feel ready.”

Director Nora Fingscheidt added: “Amy’s intriguing and poetic story shows how one can find their lives broken into pieces, and that recovery can happen in the most unexpected of ways and places.”

“There are wonderful gifts already in place to make this a powerful and immersive film.”

“One is the setting, the vast and cinematic landscapes of the Orkney islands; the other is our main actress, Saoirse Ronan, who brings magic to the screen with her unique mix of charisma and emotional depth!”

Talking about casting Saoirse as Rona, author Amy Liptrot said: “We’re thrilled to have Saoirse Ronan onboard and are looking forward to filming later this year.”