Saoirse Ronan debuts dramatic new look in first look at her new film

Saoirse Ronan has debuted a dramatic new look in the first look at her new film ‘The Outrun’.

The Irish actress has landed the lead role in the Nora Fingscheidt directed film, which is an adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir about recovery from addiction.

The 28-year-old has dyed her blonde hair blue for the role, which sees her play a recently-out-of-rehab woman named Rona.

In the film, Rona heads for home in Scotland’s wild Orkney Islands for the first time in over a decade.

As she reconnects with the dramatic landscape where she grew up, memories of her childhood merge with the more recent challenging events that have set her on the path to recovery.

Emmy nominee Paapa Essiedu and BAFTA winner Stephen Dillane will also star in the movie, which will hit Irish cinemas in 2023.

Speaking about the film, Saoirse said in a statement: “It was Amy’s voice that first drew me to The Outrun.”

“Her unusual way of seeing things in a way that perhaps you only can when you’ve been to the darkest place you can go within yourself.

“I have been waiting to play a part like this – the messiness, hopefulness, dreaminess, authenticity and humour we want to achieve – I’ve been scared of it, but with Nora I feel ready.”